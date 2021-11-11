A former Minister under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress administration has advised the government of Nana Akufo-Addo not to “behave like a food vendor who fails to listen to advice.”

Dr Samuel Sarpong says the President must give a listening ear to all, irrespective of their political inclination.

He was speaking on Nhyira FM’s morning program, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem.’

The former Ashanti Regional Minister noted, “any leader who behaves like a food vendor, and fails to listen to advice from loyal customers will certainly be punished in the long run with customers leaving him/her one day when he/she would need them most.”

Dr Sarpong, once the Mayor of Kumasi, believes development thrives when the people unite to champion a cause.

He entreated Ghanaians to put all hands on deck to seek the development of the country.

He also appealed to people in authority to listen to advice.

