Dozens of terrified children were left trapped when their school bus crashed into a ditch Thursday morning.

Pictures taken at the scene in North Hykeham, near Lincoln, show the packed double-decker Stagecoach bus leaning at an almost 45 degree angle after it careered off the road.

It had been carrying dozens of pupils to Sir Robert Pattinson Academy and North Kesteven School in North Hykeham.

Witnesses told how they watched as the bus ploughed into a ditch, leaving the 60 children who were passengers ‘screaming’ in terror.

One child suffered a broken arm and has been taken to hospital, Lincolnshire Police confirmed.

Adam Marsden, 30, said he was travelling behind the bus shortly before it crashed.

He said: “I was travelling through the area at around half eight this morning.

“It looked like the bus just veered off the road – I took the photo at 8.33am.

“Emergency services were really quick and passersby were helping to extract the kids.

“I don’t know how many were on the bus, but it was pretty full, though – kids on upstairs too.”

Another motorist added: “I was about five cars back and I knew something was wrong because I could see the top of the bus weaving all over the place.

“It must have skidded on something, maybe some oil or he was trying to avoid another car, because the driver was really struggling to keep it on the road.

“The bus almost collided into another car but the driver managed to steer it into the ditch. I thought it was going to topple over.

“All the cars stopped and I got out, it was pretty scary because all you could hear were the kids screaming for help.

“Thankfully all of them were dragged out with just a few bruises.”

Parents were urged to go to St Christopher’s School rather than the scene but police initially said there were no injuries reported.

Paramedics are understood to be in attendance and work is underway to remove the vehicle.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: ‘Emergency services are currently attending reports of an overturned school bus on Meadow Lane, North Hykeham. The road is closed.

“Thankfully there are no injuries reported. Parents are advised against travelling to the scene and instead to travel to St Christopher’s School on Hykeham Road. Brant Road and Meadow Lane remain closed.”