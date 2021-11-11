A mother is in mourning after she lost her three children to a night fire in Limuru Constituency, Kiambu County, Kenya.

An alarm was raised around 7:30 pm when Lucy Wambui’s three-roomed rented house caught fire.

Confirming the incident, Limuru deputy county commissioner, Charles Mukele, said two boys aged five and two years lost their lives in the Monday night inferno as well an infant aged 10 months.

According to The Star, locals of Thingati village in Ngecha who fought the fire did not salvage anything and found two of the children hiding under the bed.

“When the fire was put out and people started entering, the remains of the two children were found under the bed. We suspect that the two had gone there to hide,” Salome Wanja, a resident, said.

ALSO READ:

Sources say that their 32-year-old mother had gone to speak to a neighbour, leaving food cooking on a jiko.