Emmanuel Oko Mensah, a former Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International (LCI), has been arraigned at an Accra Circuit for allegedly stealing a Hyundai Elantra salon car that belongs to the Church.

The former Bishop, who appeared before the court, presided over by Ms Evelyn Asamoah, today (September 22, 2021) pleaded not guilty to the charge and has since been granted bail in the sum of GH₵ 150,000 with two sureties.

Oko Mensah is one of the six pastors who have sued the LCI over their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) contributions.

According to the Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Simon Apiosornu, who held the brief for Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Emmanuel Nyamekye, said the former Bishop of the LCI, failed to hand over the official car – valued at $20,000 – to the Church after his resignation adding that the car has since been impounded by the police.

Bail application

Counsel for Oko Mensah, Kofi Bentil, in his bail application argued that his client was not a flight risk and had a fixed place of abode.

He added that his client had his own Church where he ministers to his congregation every Sunday, praying the court for a self recognisance bail.

Counsel further told the court that his client had initiated a civil action against the Church, adding that he would be available to stand trial till the final determination of the matter before the court

“He won’t do anything to jeopardise his freedom,” Counsel told the court

The presiding judge further admitted the accused person to bail to re-appear before the court on October 12 this year.

