The Northern Regional Police Command has visited persons who were assaulted by police officers who escorted NEDCO workers to fish out persons engaged in illegal connections in Tamale.

They also apologized to the victims for what the command describes as unprofessionalism on the part of the officers.

The Ghana Police service has since interdicted the four police officers who engaged in the unprofessional act.

The visiting party was led by the Northern Regional Police Commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga.

“We are here to extend our apologies to the victims who were manhandled. The officers went beyond their mandate which was to maintain law and order so if they have misconducted themselves we need to apologize for their actions,” COP Bonga explained

He assured the victims of a thorough investigation into the case.

“In line with Police disciplinary measures we have interdicted the officers and that will allow the service to investigate the issue and know what happened on the ground for further action” he assured.

