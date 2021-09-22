The Agona Swedru District Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old trader, Esi Arthur, for killing her husband over adultery.

The incident reportedly occurred at Gomoa Akropong in the Central Region.

The deceased has been identified as 44-year-old Francis Anthony.

Ebenezer Anthony, the father of the deceased narrated the incident in an interview with Adom News.

According to him, the suspect hit his son’s head twice with a ‘4×4’ piece of wood, leading to his instant death in their house.

The suspect, Esi Arthur.

Ebenezer Nyansor, the deceased’s in-law also revealed Esi Arthur, on several occasions, threatened to kill her husband for having a child with another woman.

The issues, he explained, were resolved until the deceased received a call last night from his mistress.

Relatives of the deceased and friends have since besieged the Swedru District Police Command, demanding the release of the suspects for an instant justice.

The deceased Francis Anthony.

Some family members lamented that the suspect has dashed all their hopes with her action hence their decision to revenge.



“Our brother was all we had. I have gone to pick up forms to continue my education, now with him gone, how do I cater for myself and the kids he has left behind?” a brother of the deceased quizzed.

“We want the police to release her so we can take revenge, her action is unforgivable. Till now no single relative from her side has even shown up,” another said.