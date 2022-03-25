Former Tottenham, West Ham and England striker Jermain Defoe has announced his retirement at the age of 39, with a standing as a Premier League legend safely secured by a prolific front man.

A man that earned 57 caps for his country, while finding the target on 20 occasions for the Three Lions, had most recently been taking in a second stint at Sunderland.

He has, however, decided that the time has come to hang up his boots, with one of the most reliable finishers of the modern era walking with 162 Premier League goals to his name.

What has been said?

In a statement released on Twitter, Defoe has said of calling time on his career: “After 22 years in the game, I have decided to retire from professional football. It’s been a really tough decision, and one I have discussed with my family and those closest to me.

“I made my professional debut at 17 years old in 1999, and I feel now is the right time to bow out. I have had an incredible journey, and have met some amazing people in the game.

“Football will always be in my blood, and it gives me great pride and satisfaction to look back on the blessed career that I’ve had. I now look forward to spending some quality time with my friends and family before moving forward on this next chapter in my career.

“Thank you to all the fans from each club I’ve played for. The love I have received and endured throughout my career will never be forgotten, and I will always have a special bond with you all.

“Thank you also to my amazing team-mates, coaches and staff for playing such an integral part in my career.

“Lastly, I want to say thank you to my mum. You gave me a ball at two years old and you made me believe my dream could happen. All that I am is because of you, and I owe everything to you and God.”