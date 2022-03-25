Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, has given a chilling account of how his dad was murdered almost four decades ago.



Mr Agyapong says he believes late former President Rawlings under whose watch the heinous incident took place and his National Security Head under the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) era, Kojo Tsikata died with the truth regarding who the perpetrators were.



“I think both he [Rawlings] and Kojo Tsikata died with the truth. Between the two of them, they know who did it [killed my dad].



“I don’t think Amartey Kwei or any of the soldiers, 23-year-old Amedeka and others, had any connection to my dad and his colleagues,” he said on Accra-based Starr FM.



According to him, it was one of the most difficult moments in his life growing up as his life and that of his siblings took a new twist following the incident.



“There is no way they will just walk to the house, pick them and they will go and execute them in such a savage manner without any instruction. But it is okay, I believe in God eternally. I believe that in life, you have to have the spirit of forgiveness,” he added.



His dad, Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong together with Justices Cecilia Koranteng Addow and Fred Poku Sarkodie and a retired military officer, Major Sam Acquah, were murdered under the cover of darkness in 1982.



The incident shook the foundation of the country and the judiciary in particular on June 30, 1982, as they were abducted, shot and burnt by some soldiers.



They were accused of being corrupt and bias having adjudicated on high profile cases involving the then military governments AFRC and PNDC all of which had Mr Rawlings as head.



An investigation conducted into the murders by a Special Investigative Bureau (SIB) found Amartei Quaye and others responsible.



Quaye and a few soldiers including Amedeka were to be shot by firing squad but Amedeka broke jail and has since remained a fugitive.

Play the audio above: