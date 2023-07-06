The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, July 6, wrap up its vetting of all presidential aspirants seeking to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

Professor Mike Oquaye’s committee will end the vetting with Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former MP for Mampong, who’s making another attempt at the NPP flagbearership after a failed attempt in 2014.

Already, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen, a former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, a former Minister of Food and Agric, Dr Owusu Akoto Afriyie, a former General Secretary of NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former MP for Offinso North, Dr Kofi Konada Apraku, a former Energy, Minister, Boakye Agyarko and Kojo Opoku have all been vetted.

This primary will mark the 2nd attempt by some of these aspirants seeking to lead the party.

They have all spelt out their vision for the party and the country as a whole if elected as the flagbearer.