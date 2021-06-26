Five persons are feared dead after a Ford bus they were travelling in crashed into a breakdown tipper truck at Noka, a Suburb of Nsawam Adoagyiri in the Eastern Region.

The bus with registration number GE 9635-20, which was travelling to Adeiso, rammed into the stationary truck with registration number AW 1172-11.

The broken-down truck was fully loaded with sand and has been there for some days.

The bus driver, his conductor, and three passengers died on the spot, although those around cut parts of the vehicle to rescue them.

Five other passengers, who were unhurt, have been sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for a check up.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Hospital for preservation.

The police are yet to comment on the accident.