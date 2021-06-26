Forty-four Nigerians have been been deported for various offences including illegally staying in Ghana.

The deportees were sentenced to 99 days imprisonment and will be deported after serving their sentence.

Those who served their sentence at the Tamale prisons were 43 males and one female.

Sources told Joy News that a team of escort officers made of the Immigration officers will lead the deportees from Tamale to Accra to receive their deportation letters and escorted out of the country.

According to the source, arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth exercise stressing that the various regional capitals the deportees will pass through have been alerted to ensure smooth passage.

Also, countries that the deportees will pass through like Togo, Benin have been alerted.

This is the first time the Immigration Service is deporting a large group of people from the area.

The deportation comes after the Service noted a lot of illegal entries prompting them to act.

Following reports that some bandits are in the Tamale area seeking to terrorise the residents, the Service continues to secure the country’s borders.

The Ghana Immigration Service also held a durbar to educate foreigners on entry and residing illegally.