Don’t worry about a thing: Paramount has released the first trailer for “Bob Marley: One Love,” the biopic starring Kingsley Ben-Adir set to highlight the life and legacy of the late reggae icon.

Audiences catch a first glimpse at the varying stages of Marley’s life throughout the trailer, leading back to his beginnings in Jamaica all the way to his rise to global fame.

Glimpses of Marley performing on stage to the singer relaxing with his family paint a picture of his life. The trailer, too, sets the scene for Marley’s assassination attempt, which he survived. By the end, viewers are left with a parting phrase: “One love, one heart, one destiny.”

Ben-Adir stars as Marley alongside Lashana Lynch, who plays his wife Rita Marley. “King Richard” director Reinaldo Marcus Green helmed the biopic, while Zach Baylin, Frank E. Flowers and Terence Winter wrote the screenplay.

Notably, Marley’s son Ziggy Marley joins the project as a producer. He first showcased a sneak peek at “Bob Marley: One Love” at this year’s CinemaCon.

“It’s great to be here today on behalf of this movie about my father,” said Ziggy Marley at CinemaCon. “I’m here as a producer of this film, but also as a steward of my father’s incredible legacy… this message of unity and love is as urgent as ever.”

Ziggy Marley continued to explain that the film is going to be a commemoration of his late father. “People will deepen their connection to Bob and honour Bob in the right way,” he said.

“Bob Marley: One Love” is set to debut in theatres on January 12, 2024.

Watch the trailer below: