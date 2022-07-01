Popular sports presenter, Countryman Songo has dedicated his body to preserve the legacy of Jamaican reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Songo, who takes inspiration from Bob Marley, has inked a tattoo of the face of the late superstar on his arm.

Known privately as Patrick Osei Agyemang, the host of Adom TV’s ‘Fire for Fire’ traveled to San Sebastian to employ the services of the best tattooist in Costa Rica.

The presenter shared videos of the moment he subdued his pain to get the beautiful artwork.

Countryman Songo has always professed his love for Bob Marley and he has proved the extent with the tattoo.

According to him, he takes inspiration from Bob Marley to do his popular show on Adom TV.

“Forever loving Jah and ambush in the night are my favourite Bob Marley quotes” Songo said.