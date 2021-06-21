Fire has gutted the warehouse of Lesfam Company Limited, a beverages distributor at Madina Ritz Junction in Accra.

The fire incident occurred in the late hours of Sunday, June 20, 2021 during a downpour in the area.

The cause of the fire, which destroyed goods worth thousands of cedis, is yet to be known.

Witnesses looked on helpless as the fire ravages property at the warehouse.

All attempts by residents to douse the fire proved futile as the fire was too strong to douse.

However, personnel from the Ghana Fire Service came to the scene to put out the fire but did not have it easy.

The intensity of the fire, which kept increasing, caused residents to join the firefighters to bring it under control.

Watch the video attached for more: