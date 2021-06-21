A 32-year-old man has been stabbed to death by his friend following a quarrel between the two at a funeral in Akyem-Nkwanta, a suburb of Akyem-Oda in the Eastern region.

Kwame Frempong was stabbed with a knife by Nana Kwame, 34, popularly called Cambodia.

JoyNews has gathered that the two had an argument in the afternoon at the funeral grounds which nearly ended in fisticuffs but were separated by some persons present.

Suspect, Nana Kwame

Kwame Frimpong, dissatisfied with what happened, returned with a knife at around 8:00 pm and stabbed the deceased three times in his belly.

He claimed the deceased had called him “stupid” among other abusive words.

The Akyem Oda District Police Commander, Chief Supt. Daniel Amoako said the police have begun an investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the suspect has fled the area to escape arrest.