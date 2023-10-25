An eight-bedroom house has been completely destroyed after a fire incident at Tesano-Apenkwa near the Charleston Hotel in Accra.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning.

The cause is, however, not known.

Occupants managed to escape unhurt but lost all their belongings as the fire quickly spread to to other parts of the building.

Parts of the roof kept falling off as firefighters made frantic efforts to douse the fire.

According to the Ghana Fire Service, fire tenders were deployed from Abelemkpe, Circle and the headquarters to put out the ravaging fire.

It took firefighters several hours to douse the fire and bring the situation under control.

An investigation is underway to establish the cause of the inferno.

