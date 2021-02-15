A four-bedroom house and an attachment stall have been razed down by fire at Sefwi Bodi in the Western North region.

The source of the fire is not officially known but residents suspect it could be from faulty electrical wiring in the compound.

Fire consumes 4-bedroom house, stall at Sefwi

According to a resident whose properties were destroyed by the fire, they were conversing on the compound of the house when they smelt smoke from a plastic substance.

However, he added it did not occur to them that their rooms were on fire, only for him to open his door and out came the blazing flames.

At the time it became clear to occupants that the hall was on fire, three other rooms were already up in flames as well as an attachment stall in front of the house.

Items including TV sets, mattresses, stuffing chairs, refrigerators, tables, bags, clothes, toiletries, provisions and a sum of GHS17,000 was lost.

The fire was controlled by the Ghana National Fire Service personnel who arrived shortly after they were notified.



