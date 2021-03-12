Two persons, believed to be in their late twenties, have drowned in a mining pit at Sefwi Datano in the Bodi District of the Western North Region.

The two friends have been identified as Mustapha and Mumuni, who raided the mining site with friends in search of gold.

Some miners told Adom News that after extracting some materials, Mustapha dived into the pit to work on a pumping tube to produce water to wash the gold.

But, he failed to resurface, causing his colleague, Mumuni to jump in to save him.

In what was a failed effort to stay afloat, both miners ended up dead in minutes.

ALSO

Adom News’ Augustine Boah has reported that the other miners on duty dived in to save both men, but they were already deceased before help came their way.

Both bodies have been retrieved by the Bodi Police Command and deposited at the Juaboso Government Hospital

In the last seven days, four persons have died in galamsey-related activities in the area.