Victorien Adebayor has arrived in Ghana to begin his year-long loan spell with Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.

The Nigerien attacker who joined Danish second-tier side HB Køge in October 2020 from Inter Allies has failed to glitter.

He is, however, returning to the Royals after struggling to find his feet in Europe.

The Danish side, HB Køge last week announced releasing Adebayor to Legon Cities.

Cities who are lying just above the relegation zone at the halfway stage of the 2020/21 season, are desperate to beat the drop and are said to have coughed up a loan fee in the region of 30,000 euros to land the Niger international.

Adebayor is expected to be officially unveiled and introduced to his new teammates at the club’s training grounds on Friday, March 12.

He was the top scorer in two truncated Ghana Premier League seasons with Inter Allies.

In his debut season – the 2017/18 campaign, Adebayor scored 7 goals in 12 games to lead the scorers’ chart before the season got truncated after the Anas corruption scandal hit top officials of Ghana football.

Adebayor, again, led the race for the golden boot with 12 goals and 5 assists in 13 appearances in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League but COVID-19 outbreak hit the country in March, forcing another season to be cancelled.