A Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has assured government will soon pay workers, adding it is ever ready to fulfil all financial obligations.

His comment follows claims that the government may not be able to pay the salaries of public workers in the coming months if something urgent is not done.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had said last week on the floor of Parliament that information available to him suggests the government may not be able to pay public workers in the next three months if some critical decisions are not taken.

Meanwhile, some government workers are yet to receive their salaries for last month but a section of the public have linked the Speaker’s claim to the government not be willing to pay workers.

ALSO READ:

But, reacting to the assertion, Mr Kumah told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday that his outfit has already authorised the salaries which will be paid soon by the Controller and Accountant-General indicating that it is not true that government cannot pay salaries.

To him, the government has the capacity to pay salaried workers, adding that even during covid times, workers were paid and so there is no way the government would dishonour its salary obligations.

“The Controller General’s Department is the one who handles salaries and currently working towards it. There is no challenge for workers’ salary not being paid, yes, there are delays but that doesn’t mean they won’t be paid. The salaries will definitely be paid, processes are being done to ensure that workers are paid,” he said.