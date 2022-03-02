Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer [CEO] has revealed his plans to help the club build its own stadium with support from the club fans.

According to him, he only needs 100,000 committed fans to contribute $100 each for the audacious project to take off.

“I will build a stadium for Asante Kotoko within 18 months if I should get 100,000 committed supporters to contribute $100 each,” he told Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

“Anyone who pays $100 for the Asante Kotoko stadium project, will have his or her name and date of birth on the block forever,” he added.

Kotoko, meanwhile, have been impressive in the ongoing 2021/22 season and currently sit top of the summit with 40 points after 18 games played.

Nana Yaw Amponsah’s appointment as CEO of the Porcupine Warriors has led to a boost in the club’s commercial value.

Sponsorship acquisitions are at an all-time high, while he recently got Access Bank to fund the purchase of a 2021 Volvo Marcopolo B8R Bio-Safe Executive Coach for the club.