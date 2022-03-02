Executive Director of the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Prof. Henry Kwasi Prempeh, is unimpressed about how #FixTheCountry Movement convenor is being treated in the judiciary system.

According to him, the ongoing process seems to be tailored to punish Oliver Barker-Vamawor through state machinery.

Mr Barker-Vormawor has been remanded again and is expected to reappear in Court on March 15, 2022.

He was charged with a treason felony on February 14, 2022. This is an offence provided for in section 182(b) of Ghana’s Criminal offences Act.

The CDD-Ghana boss described the situation as petty that the accused is still kept in custody two weeks down the line.

“What exactly is the point of continuing to hold Oliver behind bars? This blatant abuse of power and the judicial process must stop. It is wrong, needless, petty, and dangerous!” he said.

On Monday, February 28, the Ashaiman District Court ordered the removal of Oliver Barker-Vormawor from its premises.

The youth activist had engaged in heated exchanges with the magistrate, Eleanor Barnes Botwe.