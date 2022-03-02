The mysterious lady who was seen in a viral video, a few days ago, claiming to be the mother of Black Sherif, is just a fan of the rapper.

Black Sherif’s manager, Madona, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Hitz FM on Monday.

The lady in the said video circulating on social media, sounded very convincing that she is truly Black Sherif’s ‘mother’ when she emphatically stated that: “Black Sherif’s mother is the one standing here. You cannot do anything to my son or his career. He says I should tell you that he will not come out to clear the air himself.”

She also claimed that, although she is calm by nature, her purported son, Black Sherif, is spiritually fortified and therefore cannot be harmed by anyone. “You have no idea of the protective shield surrounding the boy. I am rather calm,” she noted in Twi. “Dan La’d, they cannot do anything to you. They are lying,” she emphasized in Hausa.

However, Madona, disproved the claims that the lady is the artiste’s biological mother, adding that she is not related to him in any way. Irrespective of this, the Manager could not hide his admiration for the said lady.

He said, “Da Don, I saw the video this morning. I admire that woman. I can see she is a big fan. But she is not Blacko’s mother,” Madona told the host of U Sey Weytin on Hitz FM.

When asked by “Da Don” whether he knows Black Sherif’s real parents, Madona explained that he has never seen them before, especially the mother, although Black Sherif communicates with her. He further disclosed Black Sherif’s parents are based abroad, but declined to state the exact country they live in.

The “Second Sermon” hit-maker has been accused of being an ingrate for abandoning his purported manager, Snap Chavis Wayne, after he financed the artiste’s career. His current manager, Madona, has also been sacked from “Snap’s” house.

Madona has urged fans not to heed to the rumor peddled on social media by some industry players and critics. He also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their immense support for Black Sherif.