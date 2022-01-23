Popular Nigerian film producer, Ogezu J Ogezu and his family members survived a ghastly car accident in the mid hours of Sunday, January 23.

Ugezu, who was transporting his wife and children, rammed his SUV into an articulator truck.

Though details of the crash are sketchy, videos shared from the scene captured his mangled car trapped under the damaged truck.

In a latest development, he has announced on his social media platforms that all of his family members survived the impact.

He also showed gratitude to the Most High for protecting him and his family from what he said could have easily been a fatal crash.

