Two second-half goals, including a brilliant strike from Hakim Ziyech, helped Chelsea beat Tottenham for the third time in three weeks.

After a goalless first half, Ziyech scored within two minutes of the restart, superbly curling the ball into the top corner from 20 yards after a fine run from Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The hosts doubled their lead eight minutes later when defender Thiago Silva headed in from Mason Mount’s excellent free-kick delivery.

In the first half, Tottenham thought they had taken the lead as Harry Kane slotted past Kepa Arrizabalaga, but the goal was ruled out as the England striker was adjudged to have pushed Silva to the ground.

This victory follows Chelsea’s wins in both legs of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Spurs, cruising through 3-0 on aggregate to set up a Wembley final against Liverpool.

It is Tottenham’s first defeat in the league since Antonio Conte, a Premier League and FA Cup winner while in charge of Chelsea, replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November.