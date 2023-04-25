Six branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ningo-Prampram constituency have sued the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the party and constituency executives.

The plaintiffs, according to suit no E12/208/2023, have sued Mr Kwetey, the first Respondent, and Greater Accra Regional NDC Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore, as well as the Constituency Chairman and Organiser.

According to the members, their action is to avert a situation in their last primary where 27 eligible voters were denied voting to favour a candidate.

This time, 54 members from six branches of which three have gone through elections and awaiting induction into office and for the three others, the party is yet to conduct elections to elect their leaders.

The plaintiffs are seeking in their writ among other things an order directed to the party to swear in the executives of Mobole D/A Basic School Branch.

The plaintiffs are also seeking an order for the defendants to hold Branch elections at Loweh-Kobiaweh( Old Ningo Branch), Dawa-Oteng Kope, Mangotsonya D/A School, Christian Praise Church International Branch and New Ningo South A Branch.

ALSO READ:

Ningo-Prampram NDC supporters descend on Sam George

NDC suspends Ningo Prampram constituency secretary for making allegations against Sam George

The plaintiffs are Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Mathew Ayiku, Mathias Narh, Sylvester Tetteh, Emmanuel Tawiah and Joshua Tetteh who are also asking the court to declare their delayed swearing-in as unlawful.

Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Lead Plaintiff.

They have further prayed to the court “for an order of interlocutory injunction to be granted and to protect their rights.”