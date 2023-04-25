An Arabic commentator has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons for describing Bayern Munich defender, Dayot Upamecano as “UpaMaguire”.
In the return leg against Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinal game at the Allianz Arena, the German giants were held to a 1-1 drawn game.
Man City progressed to the semifinal with a 4-1 goal aggregate scoreline as Bayern got eliminated under Thomas Tuchel.
However, during the game, Upamecano who came under pressure for his uninspiring performance was described as “UpaMaguire”.
Maguire, who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League is regarded as one of the worse defenders in the history of the club for his consistent poor performance.
Manchester City will play Real Madrid while AC Milan will face rivals, Inter Milan in the semifinal games.