An Arabic commentator has dominated the headlines for the wrong reasons for describing Bayern Munich defender, Dayot Upamecano as “UpaMaguire”.

In the return leg against Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinal game at the Allianz Arena, the German giants were held to a 1-1 drawn game.

Man City progressed to the semifinal with a 4-1 goal aggregate scoreline as Bayern got eliminated under Thomas Tuchel.

However, during the game, Upamecano who came under pressure for his uninspiring performance was described as “UpaMaguire”.

Maguire, who plays for Manchester United in the Premier League is regarded as one of the worse defenders in the history of the club for his consistent poor performance.

No way the commentator called Upamecano "UpaMaguire" 😭 pic.twitter.com/r4KM9m1hq4 — Bayern & Football (@MunichFanpage) April 19, 2023

Fans were left shocked as a commentator appeared to call Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano 'Upamaguire' after another disastrous display against Manchester City in the Champions League



Maguire is catching strays even when he’s not playing 😭 pic.twitter.com/S1S9AWwSwO — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 20, 2023

Manchester City will play Real Madrid while AC Milan will face rivals, Inter Milan in the semifinal games.