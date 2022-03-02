Head coach of Ghana’s Black Maidens, Baba Nuhu has invited 22 players for the 2022 U-17 World Cup qualifier against Senegal’s Teranga Lioness.

Berlene Nyarko and Agnes Yeboah are two players who made the list from the lower tier sides, Mfantsiman Royals and Combined Forces, respectively.

Mfantsiman Royals’ Berlene Nyarko .

Fabolous Ladies’ Princess Owusu, who is currently the top scorer in the Women’s Premier League as well as Hasaacas Ladies duo, Ameyaa Success and Comfort Owusu have also received invitations.

The team will depart Accra for Cote d’Ivoire on March 2.

The World Cup will come off in October 2022 in India.

Check out the full list below: