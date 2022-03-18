The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that entry to the Accra Sports Stadium for the two games this weekend will be free for women.

Both matches will be played on Sunday. The Black Maidens will engage with the Young Terenga Lionesses of Senegal three hours before Ghana Premier League clash between Hearts of Oak and Ashgold.



The GFA said tickets bought for the first match will roll over for the match week 21 fixture.

Tickets to watch the matches from the Popular stand will be sold for GHC 20 with VIP and VVIP tickets pegged at GHC 50 and GHC 100 respectively.

Female supporters who wish to watch the matches are to use the Conference Centre gate for free entry.

The Maidens are looking to book a ticket to the FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup to be staged in India in October 2022 after grabbing a victory in the first leg at Stade Lat Dior.