The Supreme Court has struck out a case filed by lawyers for #FixTheCountry Movement convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, challenging his arraignment at the district court.

This was after the Court had questioned the processes filed by the lawyers saying it does not properly invoke the jurisdiction of the Court.

It struggled to understand why the defendant’s lawyers’ were unwilling to apply for bail seeking the liberty of their client per the advice of the District Court Magistrate on February 28, 2022.

According to JoyNews’ Joseph Ackah-Blay, lawyers for the youth activist then informed the Court they wanted to withdraw the case.

Lawyers for the activist were pursuing this matter on the back of the fact that the judge, Daniel Mensah, did not order that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Attorney General justify his continuous detention.

They hoped that the Court would determine whether the Police have discharged their constitutional duty by sending their client to a court with no jurisdiction to consider a bail application.

According to them, the ruling of the High Court ‘B’, Tema, dated February 17, 2022, entails a grave error of law which error is patent on the face of the record.

On Monday, February 28, the Ashaiman District Court ordered the removal of Oliver Barker-Vormawor from its premises.

He had engaged in heated exchanges with the magistrate, Eleanor Barnes Botwe.

His lawyers, led by Justice Srem Sai, had inquired about the Court’s authority to deal with matters that affect the liberty of the Cambridge PhD student.