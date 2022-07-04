The Black Maidens of Ghana have been banned from competing in the next two editions of the FIFA U17 Women’s African Qualifiers for age cheating.

The Ghana Football Association [GFA] has also been fined $100,000 by the Confederation of African Football.

This comes after a Moroccan protest that Nancy Amoh and Rasheeda Shahadu falsified their birthdate information and are above 16 years.

The Moroccans filed the protest after losing 2-0 in the first leg in Ghana in the qualifiers for the U-17 Women’s World Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghana Football Association was given the chance to defend themselves against the said claims by providing the CAF Disciplinary Board with a written response but they did not provide a statement.

Ghana can still contest this decision before the CAF Appeal Board.

Ghana lost 4-2 on penalties to Morocco in the final qualifier for the U-17 Women’s World Cup and will miss out on this year’s edition in India.