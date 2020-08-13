The Black Maidens of Ghana will begin camping on Friday ahead of their 2020 FIFA U-17 World Cup final round qualifier against Nigeria.

The team will converge at the Cape Coast Stadium on Friday, August 14, 2020, to begin preparations for the game with 30 players.

Ghana will take on Nigeria in October/November in search of a ticket to represent Africa at the World showpiece slated for India in 2021.

The Black Maidens started the qualifying campaign in March with a 10-0 aggregate triumph over Liberia in a home and away fixture before taking a break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the team was granted special dispensation by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his last address of the nation on the measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

All players, technical staff and essential service providers will go through the mandatory COVID-19 test upon arrival in camp.

The team is led by Baba Nuhu.

Squad in full:

GOALKEEPERS

Ahamadu Amina – FC Savanah

Ziblim Farihana – Bagabaga Ladies

Amponsah Mary – Value Girls

DEFENDERS

Atinga Sandra – Kumasi Sports Academy

Seidu Faiza – Northern Ladies

Achiaa Anasthesia – Sea Lions

Yahaya Asana – Bagabaga Ladies

Fuseini Zulaiha – Pearlpia Ladies

Opoku Abena Anoma – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Aniwaa Luiza – police Ladies

Yakubu Ayisha – Pearlpia Ladies

Mintah Sarfoah Linda- Prisons Ladies

MIDFIELDERS

Acheampong Elshadai – Kumasi Sports Academy

Alhassan Basira – Pearlpia Ladies

Oppong Elizabeth – Samaria Ladies

Sarpong Elizabeth – Fabulous Ladies

Twum Tracy – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Fodu Bless Matilda – Ideal Ladies

Akaheeh Doris – Northern Ladies

Alexia Ahoma- Holy Royals Ladies

WINGERS

Owusu Mavis – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Agyemang Constance Serwaa – Halifax Ladies

Mafia Nyame – Rock Ladies

Aguadze Juanita – Police Ladies

ATTACKERS

Abdulai Salamatu – Bagabaga Ladies

Amponsah Ophelia Serwaa – Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Sarpong Alice – Sea Lions

Dejean Kubura – Zicom Stars Ladies

Abrafi Sarah – Dreams Ladies

Aoyem Georgina Aisha – Army Ladies