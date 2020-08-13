An 18-year-old man, Kwaku Mensah, has been sentenced to 18 years imprisonment for defiling a four-year-old girl at Dabiasem in the Suaman district of the Western North region.

The Bibiani Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Yaw Owoahene Acheampong, pronounced the sentence after the suspect pleaded guilty to the crime.

According to the judge, medical report confirmed that the girl has multiple tears in her vagina, vulva and clitoris, as well as forceful penetration into her private part.

Not only did he end there, he inserted knife into the child’s vagina to open her up, making it difficult for her to walk.

Speaking to the girl’s father after the court rulings, Robert Akwasi Boakye said he was pleased with the judgment.

He also continued to appeal to the public for financial support to aid the girl’s medical treatment.