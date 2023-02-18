World football has been hit with a piece of sad news following the passing away of Christian Atsu.
The Ghana international has been confirmed dead on Saturday.
Atsu was trapped in a rubble following a tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.
However, after 12 days of intense search, the former Chelsea and Everton winger was found lifeless.
However, tributes from the football world have poured in for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] best player.
Atsu played 65 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals and featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
He also played for FC Porto and A.F.C. Bournemouth