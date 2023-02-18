World football has been hit with a piece of sad news following the passing away of Christian Atsu.

The Ghana international has been confirmed dead on Saturday.

Atsu was trapped in a rubble following a tragic earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

However, after 12 days of intense search, the former Chelsea and Everton winger was found lifeless.

However, tributes from the football world have poured in for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] best player.

🇬🇭💔



Rest in peace, Christian. pic.twitter.com/CdEriCc81h — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) February 18, 2023

It’s a really sad day. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and close friends. 💔 pic.twitter.com/rdBfU7CXRF — OLY DADE (@AccraGtOlympics) February 18, 2023

We are deeply saddened by the news Christian Atsu lost his life in the devastation of the earthquakes that have hit Turkey and Syria.



Our thoughts and condolences are with Christian's family and friends and everyone affected by this tragic event. pic.twitter.com/GLqXdd80Xl — Premier League (@premierleague) February 18, 2023

The funeral of our football player Christian Atsu, who lost his life under the rubble ( debris), is on his way to be sent to his hometown, Ghana. We will not forget you, Atsu. Peace be upon you, beautiful person. There are no words to describe our sadness.

REST in PEACE ATSU — Hatayspor (@Hatayspor_FK) February 18, 2023

We all at Legon Cities FC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christian Atsu.



We express our sincere condolences to his family.



His dedication and service to humanity has been exemplary and we will never forget that.



RIP, Atsu! 🕊️#TheRoyals #WeDeliver pic.twitter.com/szpVhL1Ger — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) February 18, 2023

Oh he is so wonderful. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/E5vA8eeNuB — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023

Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023

Everyone at Asante Kotoko is saddened by the demise of Christian Atsu.



Our thoughts and prayers goes out to his family and football fraternity. pic.twitter.com/J3LrYwchFK — Asante Kotoko SC – 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) February 18, 2023

Atsu played 65 times for Ghana, scoring nine goals and featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

He also played for FC Porto and A.F.C. Bournemouth