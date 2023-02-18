An armed robber has been crashed to death while others are at large after robbing Benab Filling Station at Gomoa Ojobi on the Kasoa – Winneba Highway in the Central Region.

The masked robbers, numbering about six, evaded the filling station amidst indiscriminate shooting and robbed all pump attendants.

They made away with mobile phones, company Momo phones and an undisclosed amount of money.

A robber’s shoe

Police source says after the robbers succeeded with their operation, they attempted to snatch a Range Rover from a driver identified as Michael Kojo Afful who was heading towards Accra.

But the driver exhibited an act of bravery and knocked down one of them, killing him on the spot.

The deceased, believed to be a Fulani, according to information gathered by Adom News, was facing the driver violently with gun.

The accomplices, however, managed to pull their colleague from the road and took all items on him and run into a bush near Sakom Stone Quarry.

One of the pump attendants, T. T, narrated the incident.

Meanwhile, some customers who were also robbed said they thought that was going to be the end of their lives due to the violent shooting.

Gomoa Dominase Police have visited the scene and taken the lifeless body to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for Preservation with no arrest made so far.