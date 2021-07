Three suspects have been remanded into police custody by the Kuntenase Magistrate Court over the murder of driver and headteacher, Israel Agyei Manu, at Feyiase in the Ashanti Region.

The police have arrested two more suspects named by the prime suspect, Rashid Ibrahim, to assist in investigations.

Feyiase driver’s murder: Suspect

Richard Addai and Anthony Sekum work at the Black Akasa Shrine as fetish assistant and labourer respectively.

The police have mounted a search for two more suspects.

