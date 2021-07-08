The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Ghana has increased by 652 in less than two months.

In 38 days, Ghana’s active Covid-19 cases have ballooned to 1,849 cases per the latest data available on the Ghana Health Service’s website. Out of the 1,849 active cases, 23 are in a severe state with 11 in critical conditions.

The 652 increase in active cases was recorded between May 27, 2021 and July 4, 2021.

This represents a more than 50% rise from 1,197 to 1,849 active cases in the reference period.

Greater Accra and the Ashanti region continue to dominate the current surge. The two regions account for more than 80% of the 1,849 active cases.

The recent update shows zero active cases for the Savannah, Upper West and Upper East regions. More than 40 active cases were recorded in Eastern and Ahafo regions respectively.

In the past week, Ghana has added 794 new cases to its total Covid-19 cases with 1 death recorded.

Ghana’s Covid-19 Situation as of July 4, 2021: