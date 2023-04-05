Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui has finally put to bed rumours that she is having marital issues with her husband Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal.

On his birthday on April 5, the Yolo actress and entrepreneur took to her Twitter platform to celebrate her husband.

She wrote: “There’s no one I’d rather have by my side as we go through the highs and lows of life together. Happy birthday to my forever person. God bless your new age. We love you Daddy 💋🌹❤️💃🎊🙏🏾🎉”

This follows a series of posts on social media weeks ago suggesting Medikal and Fella Makafui have divorce papers before them, but her wish proves otherwise.

Check out the post below:

There's no one I'd rather have by my side as we go through the highs and lows of life together. Happy birthday to my forever person. God bless your new age . We love you Daddy 💋🌹❤️💃🎊🙏🏾🎉 @Amgmedikalmdk pic.twitter.com/bODtqLye4H — Fella Precious Makafui (@fellamakafui_) April 5, 2023

Check out reactions on social media below:

MORE: