Management of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) hostel has warned students against the use of video games.

Despite a prohibition, management in a notice said some students still bring video game consoles to the hostel.

Management has therefore cautioned that, effective April 3, any gaming console found in any room would be confiscated.

Below is the notice: