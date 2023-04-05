A video of former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan singing and rapping an old-school song on social media has got many Ghanaians excited.
He shared a video on his verified Instagram page enjoying Buk Bak’s all-time hit banger, ‘Chingilingi’.
The Ghanaian musical group comprised of Prince Bright, Isaac Shoetan, and Ronny Coaches. They were known for entertaining Ghanaians with hit songs.
A member of the group, Prince Bright, was overjoyed when he saw the former Black Stars captain rapping and singing the lyrics to the song word for word.
Watch video below
- Why Mahama is worried over Assin North MPs case [Listen]
- How we got NDC MPs to approve new ministers – Annoh-Dompreh reveals
- Superintendent Effia Tenge gets top position