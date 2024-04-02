Residents of Asafo Kasapin in the Ahafo Region are living in fear following a series of suspicious deaths believed to be orchestrated by unknown assailants.

Speaking at a press conference, the Queen mother of the community, Nana Ama Adwubi, expressed grave concern over the alarming rate at which three women have been brutally murdered and left naked with machete wounds covering their bodies.

Two of the incidents occurred last year, with the latest tragedy striking just last week causing fear and panic in the town.

The queen mother said the matter has been reported to the Regional Police Command and has since deployed a patrol team to stabilize the situation.

However, following the departure of the patrol team, another body has been found.

Assemblyman for the area, Abdul Razak Ahmed stressed the need for immediate intervention by the police.

According to him, only four police officers have been deployed to protect residents in over 50 communities and five electoral areas.

Ahmed called for the deployment of more officers and the establishment of a well-equipped police station to address the security concerns plaguing Asafo Kasapin.

The residents are pleading for swift action to ensure their safety and prevent further deaths in their community.