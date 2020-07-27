The Weija Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) has arrested one Anthony Adjei for physically abusing his four-year-old son at New Weija.

The victim was cut with a razor blade as punishment after he allegedly took chicken wings from the fridge without permission in a quest to satisfy his hunger.

According to sources, the mother of the victim, left the house in 2019 leaving her two children behind due to the abusive nature of the suspect.

The four-year-old was then forced to drop out of school.

The neighbour, who reported the issue, said on Sunday, July 26, she saw three deep cuts on the victim’s right arm and inquired what had happened.

When the boy told her what had transpired, she hurriedly lodged a complaint at the Weija DOVVSU.

The boy was subsequently sent to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, there are efforts underway to trace the victim’s mother.