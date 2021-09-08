A 30-year-old carpenter at Okorase near Koforidua in the Eastern Region has been arrested by the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service for abducting a 14-year-old girl.

The man allegedly held the girl for five days and sexually abused her despite pleas for him to stop.

The victim told Kasapa News that the suspect, Keteku Enock Yaw, had sexual intercourse with her four times a day and locked her in the room whenever he went out.

ALSO READ:

The mother of the victim, who is a prophetess, wants the law to deal with the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect was put before court on Tuesday and remanded into Police custody.