A 35-year-old farmer standing trial at the Enchi District Magistrate Court for allegedly making an offensive statement about Nana Kojo Meah III, Chief of Boinso, in the Aowin Municipality, Western North Region, has been granted bail in the sum of GH¢10,000 with two sureties.

Aside the bail, the court ordered that the accused person, Kojo Armoh, should be accompanied by his elders to visit the chief’s palace and render unqualified apology customarily.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and will re-appear before the court on Monday February 12.

Police Detective Chief Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare, prosecuting told the court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer that Armoh is a resident of Boinso.

He said on January 11, 2024, around 7:35 pm, a witness in the case and two others saw Armoh standing amid many people at “City Office” a popular area at Boinso making an audio recording with his mobile phone and insulting the complainant.

According to the facts of the case, the witness informed Nana Meah III and he came over to verify what he heard, met Armoh, lambasting him and his elders without any proof.

Detective Chief Inspector Agyare said Nana Meah III who felt humiliated, reported the incident at the Boinso Police Post, but the case was later referred to the Enchi District Police Command for further investigation.

He said the complainant produced the audio recordings Armoh made to the police, and statements were taken from him and the witness as well.

The audio recordings were made in Brosah language, and it was translated by an independent person.

The Court heard that, Armoh was arrested by the police and confirmed that he made the audio recording based on the love he had for the residents of Boinso community.

Prosecution said Armoh claimed that Nana Meah III brought illegal miners to prospect for gold in a forest reserve at Boinso, but he together with some youth of the town objected and drove the miners away.

Armoh claimed after that Nana Meah III engaged a timber contractor with the intent to cut trees from the same forest and they stood against that idea. Detective Chief Inspector Agyare said Armoh posted the audio recordings to “Boinso world”, a social media handle created by a section of Boinso residents where they share ideas and address pressing issues in the community.