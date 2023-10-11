A farmer at Dzodze in the Ketu North District has accused the Municipal Chief Executive (DCE) of intimidation and forcefully taking over a portion of land he inherited from his late father, Midawu Sofahu Nutsianyi, as the only surviving child.

The farmer, Dodzi Nutsianyi, claims the MCE, Anthony Avorgbedor, took over the only inheritance and started fencing it for a project.

Mr Nutsianyi, during a tour of the land with the media, described the action of the DCE as insensitive and intimidating, considering his current position.

He said started building on the land only to realize that the MCE started building on it illegally without producing any legal documents to prove he bought the land and was the rightful owner

He reported the issue to one of the chiefs and was given the go-ahead to do whatever he wanted with the land.

The aggrieved farmer said he has, on several occasions, confronted and pleaded with the MCE to release the land but was threatened.

Dodzi Nutsianyi, has, however, warned the MCE to immediately put a stop to all activities on the land and go for a refund from whoever sold the land to him.

Dodzi is convinced that his late dad never sold any land to the nephew of the MCE or the DCE himself.

He hopes that the rightful authorities will take a critical look at his situation as a poor farmer and help him take back what rightfully belongs to him.

Meanwhile, the MCE, Anthony Avorgbedor, has denied all allegations against him and insisted that the land was sold to his nephew in 1988.

Mr Avorgbedor claimed that the late father of Dodzi sold the land to his nephew before he died and was directed by his nephew, who is in Germany, to start working on the land.

He noted that he has all the documents on the land to prove rightful ownership.

