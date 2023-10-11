The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a power outage in parts of the Volta region due to flooding as a result of the Akosombo Dam spillage.

ECG, in a statement, explained that the spillage caused flooding at the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point.

The supply point has therefore been shut down for safety reasons, hence the outage.

The affected areas include Sogakope, Akatsi, Adidome, Anloga, Abor, Keta, and other surrounding areas.

“Engineers from both GRIDCo and ECG are on standby to restore power supply to affected areas as soon as the water recedes. The inconvenience caused by this shutdown is deeply regretted,” ECG assured.

