“I am so broken. I’ve cried and cried,” says musician Fantana as she announces the death of a man she describes as her soulmate.

Fantana’s special person identified as Anyale Hussein was killed by armed robbers in an incident that happened in Los Angeles on Monday.

In a lengthy tribute she paid him, Fanatana described how inseparable they have been since day one, and the intense affection they have for each other.

Despite their different religious backgrounds, she said the Muslim champ took out time to teach her the Quran and ensured she was a better version of herself.

“I’m going to miss praying with you on FaceTime, while you taught me about the Quran and I taught you about the Bible. I am going to miss your advice and how you never let me give up but always want me to be better. We had so many plans.

“I was even making you move to Potomac just so you could support me when I audition for Real Housewives of Potomac. You supported everything I do even if It did not make sense. There will never be another you! You were one of a kind. May Allah welcome you with open arms. I love you in this life, forever and always”, a portion of the post read.

She shared a video of them all cuddled up on her bed while he rested warmly on her bossom.

Fantana described Ayanle as the best man she has, and will ever meet.

