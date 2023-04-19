A trailer of Dr Likee’s highly anticipated movie, ‘Akacalito’, has left social media users astonished.

They praised the actor and his talented crew’s creativity and ingenuity in the movie.

The one-minute clip shows Dr. Likee and his team speaking in a unique dialect.

The language was a creative blend of various Ghanaian languages such as Twi, Ga, Hausa, and many others.

The young man who shared the clip on Twitter could not contain his excitement and admiration for the team’s exceptional talent and innovative use of language.

His comment section was inundated with praises for the team.

Some even said Dr. Likee born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi will be the one to revive the local movie industry called ‘Kumawood’.

Watch the trailer below