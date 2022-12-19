Black Stars Goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, has set social media on fire after he was spotted looking stylish in a trending video.
The talented goalkeeper was spotted cruising in town in a luxurious vehicle as he displays a high fashion sense.
Ati-Zigi wore a black long-sleeve shirt and a light white overall on it.
He matched his outfit with a black NY cap as he jams to a Ga song which was playing in the background.
@zigi_elikem34 Down there #fypシ #tiktokviral #trending #viral #songss #fyp #alltimefavourite #trendingvideo ♬ original sound – Official Lawrence Ati Zigi
Ati-Zigi, who earned the admiration of many Ghanaians with his performance, has been showered with endless love over his new video.
Many who have sighted the video have commended him over his looks.