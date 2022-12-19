Pollster Ben Ephson has warned that the newly-elected chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, could plunge the party into serious problems if he fails to get things right.

Mr Ephson’s comment is in reference to a leaked audio, purported to be that of Mr Nketia’s voice claiming that the party had no case in their 2020 election petition.

Speaking to Kwaku Nhyira-Addo a day after the NDC congress Monday (19 December), Mr Ephson said Mr Nketia must apologise to Ghanaians.

“As we speak now, many of the NDC grassroots believed that they won [Election] 2020 and the court ruled against them,” he said.

“From the tape that was leaked, he now confesses that they had results from only five of 16 regions but for two years, what has been trending within the NDC is that the Supreme Court took victory from them.

“Now that he’s chair, he needs to get a few things right otherwise he’s going to get serious problems not only for the party, but for the country as a whole,” the pollster added.

Mr Nketia, who until this latest election had served as the General Secretary of the party for the past 17 years, received 5,569 votes (65.17% of the vote), as against his main contender, the immediate past chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, who garnered 2,892 votes (33.81%).

The NDC lost the last two general elections – 2016 and 2020 – at the presidential level and will be hoping to stage a comeback in 2024.